Real Madrid interested in Monaco starlet Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni has become one of the sensations of the season. The defensive midfielder is earning rave reviews for his performances at the base of Monaco’s midfield as well as with the French national team, and has attracted interest from Real Madrid according to a report in Marca.

They’re not alone, however. Chelsea are also monitoring his situation, and are said to be in pole position to secure his signature. The player himself isn’t in a rush to secure a move, but it’s thought to be highly unlikely that he’s still be plying his trade in the south of France at the beginning of next season. His Transfermarkt value has gone from €18m to €38m.

Tchouameni is said to work closely with teammate Cesc Fabregas at Monaco, and is keen to learn from the experienced Catalan. Unlike a great deal of upcoming young stars, he’s said to be a humble young man intent on growing and developing as a footballer. Madrid see him as a player who could make up a key part of their engine room for many years to come.