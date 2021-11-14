PSG to rival Real Madrid for Franck Kessie deal in 2022

Real Madrid’s pursuit of AC Milan star Franck Kessie is set to be rivalled by Paris Saint-Germain in 2022.

Kessie has emerged as a potential option for Los Blancos in the coming months with talks over an extension at the San Siro currently stalled.

The Ivory Coast international is out of contract in Milan at the end of the 2021/22 season and he can negotiate a pre contract deal with a non Italian club from the start of January.

According to reports from Diario AS, Real Madrid are monitoring the situation, and will make a move for the 24-year-old if no progress is made on a renewal.

However, despite being the early front runners to seal a deal for Kessie, the La Liga giants are not the only major European power considering a move.

PSG are also looking at a free transfer salary offer for the former Atalanta playmaker as the Ligue 1 side aim to boost their midfield options.