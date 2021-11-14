La Roja News

Luis Enrique on the night after big games: “I can’t sleep even if I get drunk”

La Roja face Sweden this evening in a do-or-die World Cup qualifier at La Cartuja in Seville. If they draw or win the game, their place in Qatar is secured. If they lose, they’ll have to navigate a tricky playoff system to make it to the Middle East.

Spain beat Greece in Athens on Thursday night 1-0 thanks to Pablo Sarabia’s first-half penalty, while Sweden suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Georgia in Batumi.

Luis Enrique, who’s had to field quite a lot of questions during the course of the week about the pressure he and his team are under, revealed an entertaining fact about his sleeping pattern in his pre-match press conference on Saturday evening.

“Before as a player and now as a coach the same thing happens to me,” the Asturian said. “The night before the game I sleep like a baby but afterwards I can’t sleep even if I get drunk.”

Luis Enrique has built a very strong team. Spain made it to the semi-final of Euro 2020 only to lose to eventual winners Italy, and lost the final of the Nations League to France last month.

Posted by

Tags La Roja Luis Enrique

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.