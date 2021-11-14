Luis Enrique makes sweeping Spain changes for Sweden showdown

Spain boss Luis Enrique has opted to make six changes to his starting line up for their crunch 2022 World Cup qualifier against Sweden.

La Roja head into their final qualifier needing just a single point at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Sevilla to finish on top of Group B, ahead of the Swedes.

Spain’s midweek win over Greece has put them in pole position for a place at Qatar in 2022 but Enrique insisted they will not be playing for a draw tonight.

Enrique has shuffled his pack with wholesale changes as they aim to hold off Janne Andersson’s side in the race for qualification.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Pau Torres and Jordi Alba all come into a new look defence for Enrique tonight.

Valencia star Carlos Soler and captain Sergio Busquets are recalled to the midfield with Dani Olmo joining the attack.

SPAIN STARTING XI V SWEDEN

Simon; Azpilicueta, Torres, Laporte, Alba; Busquets, Gavi, Soler; Sarabia, De Tomas, Olmo