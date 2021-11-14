La Roja’s expected lineup for do-or-die World Cup Qualifier against Sweden

La Roja face Sweden this evening in a do-or-die World Cup qualifier at La Cartuja in Seville. If they draw or win the game, their place in Qatar is secured. If they lose, they’ll have to navigate a tricky playoff system to make it to the Middle East.

Spain beat Greece in Athens on Thursday night 1-0 thanks to Pablo Sarabia’s first-half penalty, while Sweden suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Georgia in Batumi.

Luis Enrique, who’s had to field quite a lot of questions during the course of the week about the pressure he and his team are under, revealed an entertaining fact about his sleeping pattern in his pre-match press conference on Saturday evening.

“Before as a player and now as a coach the same thing happens to me,” the Asturian said. “The night before the game I sleep like a baby but afterwards I can’t sleep even if I get drunk.”

Luis Enrique has built a very strong team. Spain made it to the semi-final of Euro 2020 only to lose to eventual winners Italy, and lost the final of the Nations League to France last month.

The Asturian is expected to start with a 4-3-3 formation, choosing Unai Simon in goal behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Inigo Martinez and Jose Gaya.

Either Sergio Busquets or Rodri will anchor the midfield, with Gavi and Koke either side of them. Alvaro Morata is expected to lead the line, flanked by Pablo Sarabia and Dani Olmo.