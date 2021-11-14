Kylian Mbappe speaks about his future after scoring four goals for France against Kazakhstan

Kylian Mbappe discussed his future on Saturday evening moments after completing a star turn for the French national team that saw him put four goals past Kazakhstan. The Paris Saint-Germain marksman has been heavily linked with Real Madrid for months.

“I’ve spent five extraordinary years [at PSG], I’ve taken advantage of every moment and I continue to do so,” he said to TNT Brazil as carried by Marca. “Now there are many things coming, great challenges, and I’ve already spoken about that.”

Mbappe has provided six goals and six assists for PSG in Ligue 1 so far this season. They’re top of the league table with 34 points from 13 games, ten points clear of second-placed Lens.

"Estou em um bom momento"! Após fazer QUATRO gols contra o Cazaquistão, Mbappé falou com EXCLUSIVIDADE com a nossa @isabelapagliari sobre sua boa fase e sobre o melhor trio de ataque! Confere só! #EliminatóriasNaTNTSports pic.twitter.com/XZyYm20QpI — TNT Sports Brasil (@TNTSportsBR) November 13, 2021

He’s scored 139 goals and provided 72 assists in the 187 games he’s played for PSG, and is considered to be the most exciting prospect in the European game alongside Erling Haaland.

Madrid made an approach for him at the end of last summer’s transfer window only to be rebuffed by PSG. As things stand, his contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of this season and he can join whomever he chooses on a free transfer.