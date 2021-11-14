Fabrizio Romano offers exclusive updates on the futures of Erling Haaland and Zinedine Zidane

Fabrizio Romano offers exclusive update on Erling Haaland’s future

Alongside Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland is the great desire of the summer of 2022. The Norwegian has an informal clause that comes into play this coming summer that means he’ll be available at a reasonable price, and he won’t be short of suitors.

Haaland has scored 70 goals in 69 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, and plays with a frightening intensity that can run opponents utterly ragged. Against Sevilla at the Sanchez-Pizjuan in the Champions League last season, for instance, he was a veritable force of nature in a manner few can imitate.

Fabrizio Romano offers exclusive update on Zinedine Zidane’s future

Zinedine Zidane walked away from Real Madrid at the end of the 2020/21 season and hasn’t returned to football since. Given his record – he led Los Blancos to two La Liga titles and a remarkable three Champions League titles – many clubs covet him.

But the Frenchman isn’t in a rush to return to coaching, Fabrizio Romano told Football Espana in our exclusive interview with him. He’s waiting for the right sporting project to arrive. That could be Juventus, or Paris Saint-Germain, or the French national team. It all depends on Zizou’s priorities.

