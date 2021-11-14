Eight Barcelona first-teamers name Xavi the best midfielder in the club’s history

Xavi is back at Barcelona and keen to make his name as a coach, but his reputation as a player is already written in stone. The Catalan is considered to be one of the finest midfielders to have ever pulled on a pair of football boots, something that’s been verified by several important voices in Barcelona’s dressing room.

Many of the current squad, according to Mundo Deportivo, were asked by the club’s media who the finest player in each position in the history of Barcelona was. Eight players from the first team chose Xavi as the best midfielder; Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ansu Fati, Riqui Puig, Eric Garcia, Memphis Depay and Gavi all picked the former number six.

Intelligent, relentlessly consistent and tactically tuned in, Xavi was indeed a spectacular player, the beating heart of Pep Guardiola’s great Barcelona team. The question now is how good he is as a coach. He’s inherited a Barcelona team sitting ninth in La Liga, closer to the relegation zone than the top of the table.