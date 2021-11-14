Barcelona confirm Camp Nou training plans ahead of Espanyol tie

Barcelona will train at the Camp Nou ahead of next weekend’s derby clash with neighbours Espanyol.

La Blaugrana have confirmed their training plans for the coming days as the bulk their first team squad return from international duty.

New boss Xavi is keen to bring his players back in for training as soon as possible ahead of their return to La Liga action next weekend.

According to reports from Marca, Xavi’s new squad will train at their home stadium ahead of facing Espanyol on November 20.

Those players who are still away with their national sides will train on Monday and Tuesday (November 15/16) at the Joan Gamper Sports City with the entire squad having a day off on Wednesday.

The squad will return to action on Thursday and Friday, including the majority of international players, with both sessions taking place at their training hub.

However, the squad will then hold an activation session at the Camp Nou on Saturday morning, before facing Espanyol that night, in Xavi’s first game in charge back in Catalonia.