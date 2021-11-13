Xavi wants to bring Thiago Alcantara back to Barcelona

After securing the return of Dani Alves, Barcelona and Xavi are intent on bringing Thiago Alcantara back to Camp Nou according to reports in Sky Sport, the Liverpool Echo and Diario AS. The 30-year-old is currently in the Premier League with Liverpool.

Thiago joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020, but things just haven’t worked out for him at Anfield and he hasn’t become indispensable to Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Xavi sees him as a valuable addition despite the strength Barcelona already have in midfield with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Nico, Gavi and Pedri.

A Spanish international of Brazilian parentage, Thiago pairs tactical intelligence and discipline with an almost sensual ability on the ball. He’s a veritable joy to watch in full flight.

It wouldn’t be a simple operation, however. Thiago has a contract with Liverpool and they aren’t keen to allow him to leave Merseyside. He wouldn’t come cheap in any case.

Thiago came through La Masia before leaving Barcelona in the summer of 2013, going to join Pep Guardiola at Bayern. He had just won the U21 European Championship with La Rojita, and went on to establish himself as one of the best playmakers in the game. He won seven Bundesliga titles with Bayern, as well as the crowning glory of the 2020 Champions League.