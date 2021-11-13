Sergio Busquets confident of continuing with Spain beyond 2022

Veteran Spain and Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has hinted his intention to play on for the national side beyond 2022.

Busquets has been installed as La Roja captain by Luis Enrique following Sergio Ramos‘ absence from the squad in recent months.

The 33-year-old played a key role in Spain’s push to the semi finals of Euro 2020 last summer and he is a mainstay in Enrique’s plans.

Despite his advancing years, Busquets will equal his new manager Xavi’s appearance record of 133 in their final 2022 World Cup qualifier against Sweden tomorrow night.

However, he wants to continue on with Enrique’s side as they bid to secure an automatic place in Qatar next year.

“I am the same, both here and at Barcelona”, as per reports from Marca.

“I feel very valued and I try to enjoy everything with the maximum intensity.

“Xavi as a player has been one of the best in the history of Spain, if not the best.

“We have been partners at the center of the field, together with Andrés. With a special feeling as a trio.

“It is a pride to surpass him, because of his career, and as a coach I wish him the best.

“I know how he sees football, I don’t know how he is as a coach, but he sure has learned a lot.

“I am very good and very happy. I hope I can continue more games, but it depends on many things, but I am happy with the group here.”

Spain face Sweden at the Estadio de La Cartuja with Enrique’s side on the brink of securing their place at the World Cup in 2022.

La Roja’s win over Greece puts them in pole position to win Group B, after Sweden lost to Georgia, and a draw will be enough to clinch automatic qualification.