Real Madrid target Paul Pogba’s future enters decisive moment

Paul Pogba’s future has entered a decisive moment, and the injury he sustained on French duty this international break has complicated matters somewhat.

The 28-year-old midfielder is playing for the last major contract of his career, and suffering your third serious injury in two years is always going to devalue your value somewhat.

He’s expected to return in January, at which time, note Marca, he’s going to need to make a definitive decision about his future.

His contract with Manchester United expires this summer and he’s then free to negotiate with whomever he wishes. Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked.

Aurelien Tchouameni has been spoken about the future of Madrid’s midfield, and he could very well be a long-term option for the Spanish club beside compatriot Eduardo Camavinga.

But Pogba is one Frenchman who’d immediately upgrade the engine room and step in to the void that will soon be left by Luka Modric, who’s 36 and nearing the end of his career in the elite.

Even though Pogba would potentially come in on a free transfer, the operation would be far from cheap. He’s on €12m net per season at Old Trafford and would expect a substantial transfer bonus should he re-locate and depart the Premier League.

Pogba is one of the most elegant playmakers operating in European football. He’s formed an incredible partnership beside N’Golo Kante with the French national team that’s proved pivotal to them winning the 2018 World Cup and the 2021 Nations League. He’d be as marquee a signing as they come.