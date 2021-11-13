Real Betis interested in move for Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca

Real Betis are looking to strengthen in the winter market and one of the areas they want to re-enforce, according to Diario de Sevilla and Diario AS, is the centre of midfield.

Argentine pivot Guido Rodriguez is the stand-out player in this regard already at the club, but Manuel Pellegrini is keen to bring in another player of a more defensive profile. To this end, Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca has emerged as a target.

Roca has failed to break into Bayern’s first team since joining the Bavarian giants from Espanyol, yet to feature for a single minute so far this season. It’s thought he could be made available to go out on loan in January, and Betis would be a good fit.

Now 24 years of age, Roca is hitting a moment in his career where he needs to begin to deliver on his once-vaunted potential. He’d fit in well at the Benito Villamarin – Andres Guardado has featured beside Guido in that double pivot, but offers more in terms of mobility than defensive nous.

Sergio Canales and William Carvalho have both done well beside the Argentine, but Pellegrini is thought to prefer utilising their talents as part of the attacking trident ahead of the double pivot.

Born in Villafranca, Roca broke into Espanyol’s first team in 2016 and established himself as one of La Liga’s brightest talents. He was part of the Rojita team that won the U21 European Championship in 2019, but has seen his career stall alarmingly since he decided to trade Catalonia for Bavaria in 2020.