Fabrizio Romano offers exclusive update on Real Madrid’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe

It was the saga that dominated the summer of 2021, and if Fabrizio Romano is correct it’ll continue to dominate headlines throughout 2022. “It”, of course, is Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain sharpshooter has been Real Madrid’s number one target in the transfer market for some time now, and Florentino Perez remains determined to land his man.

Fabrizio, in an exclusive interview with Football Espana, gave the lowdown on Mbappe’s future, the current state of play. Things are calm right now, he said, but speculation and talk will heat up as the season rumbles on.

Madrid still want Mbappe. The Frenchman is Florentino’s obsession, says Fabrizio, but he knows that getting him to actually sign on the dotted line is a challenging proposition given how desperate PSG are to retain his services.

Mbappe’s future has become a proxy war between two of the biggest clubs in European football – the “new money” of PSG and the historic prestige of Madrid. Given Mbappe is on course to be the best player in the game moving forward, he’s much-desired.