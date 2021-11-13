Fabrizio Romano exclusively discusses whether La Liga is in decline and touches on “underrated” Atletico Madrid

Much of the conversation around Spanish football in recent times has been the decline of La Liga. Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi have all left the division for pastures new, taking quite a lot of personality with them.

The theory was put to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive interview with Football Espana, and he shot down the idea. While Barcelona are indeed living a difficult moment, he pointed to the success Atletico Madrid have enjoyed as an example of Spanish football thriving amidst Coronavirus-induced economic difficulties.

Fabrizio did, however, concede that Real Madrid need to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain to maintain their image as that most elite of the elite clubs in European football.

In this clip from @azulfeehely's exclusive interview with @FabrizioRomano, Fabrizio discusses whether he believes La Liga and Spanish football is in decline and explains why he believes Atletico Madrid are "underrated". pic.twitter.com/Nud87OqcvT — Football España (@footballespana_) November 13, 2021

Fabrizio touched on Mbappe’s future in more detail in a separate clip from the same conversation. Madrid are still determined to land the man Fabrizio labelled Florentino Perez’s obsession, while PSG are simultaneously determined to hold firm.