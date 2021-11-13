Dani Alves returns to Barcelona as Xavi considers move for Thiago Alcantara

Dani Alves is back at Barcelona and ready “to help rebuild the best club in the world”

Dani Alves has returned to Barcelona. The Brazilian right-back, considered by many to be the best to have played his position in the history of the game, will begin training with Xavi’s first team immediately although he’ll have to wait until January until he can make his long-awaited second debut for the Catalan club.

Read more here.

Xavi wants to bring Thiago Alcantara back to Barcelona

After securing the return of Dani Alves, Barcelona and Xavi are intent on bringing Thiago Alcantara back to Camp Nou according to reports in Sky Sport, the Liverpool Echo and Diario AS. The 30-year-old is currently in the Premier League with Liverpool.

Read more here.

Real Betis interested in move for Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca

Real Betis are looking to strengthen in the winter market and one of the areas they want to re-enforce, according to Diario de Sevilla and Diario AS, is the centre of midfield.

Read more here.