Besiktas want permanent Miralem Pjanic deal

Barcelona will be offered the chance to offload midfield star Miralem Pjanic on a permanent deal in 2022.

Pjanic was highlighted by former by boss Ronald Koeman as a priority sale during the summer months after being instructed to reduce the club’s inflated wage bill.

Despite Koeman’s frustration over a sale, Barcelona did secure a loan switch for him to Turkish giants Besiktas until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

According to reports from Diario AS, Besiktas have been impressed by the Bosnian international in the opening weeks of the season, and will now push for a full transfer in the coming weeks.

Besiktas club president Ahmet Nur Cebi has admitted they want to secure a deal in 2022 but they will not exceed their current estimates on the 31-year-old.

Pjanic is currently rated at around €15m by Barcelona, but due to their willingness to sell him, the Catalans could agree to a fee closer €9m.