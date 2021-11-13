Barcelona keen to tie Gavi down to a new contract with a higher release clause

It’s all change at Barcelona. Xavi has moved swiftly and decisively since taking charge this week and is keen to tie down the most promising prospects at Camp Nou. Ansu Fati and Pedri have already signed long-term contracts, so Barcelona have now, according to Mundo Deportivo, focused their attention of resolving the long-term future of Gavi and Ousmane Dembele.

Gavi’s contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2023, and while Barcelona are yet to contact his representative, Ivan de la Pena, they intend on doing so soon. Gavi has been a revelation this season, astounding observers with his technical quality and fearlessness on the ball and establishing himself as a fixture in both Barcelona’s midfield and La Roja’s.

Barcelona’s intention is to offer him a contract similar to Nico’s. He’s still just 17 and so technically a minor, meaning the most he can sign is a three-year deal. The thing Barcelona are most concerned about is his release clause. As of right now it stands at just €50m, leaving Barcelona vulnerable should a moneyed heavyweight come in for him all guns blazing.

Nico is contracted until the end of the 2023/24 season with a €500m release clause included in his deal, while both Fati and Pedri’s sits at a cool billion. While something closer to Nico’s clause is more likely, sources close to the club haven’t ruled out potentially putting Gavi in Pedri and Fati’s class.