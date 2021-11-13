Atletico Madrid fans call for defensive signings in January market

Atletico Madrid fans have called on boss Diego Simeone to sign defensive reinforcements in January.

Los Rojiblancos have made a solid start to the 2021/22 season as Simeone’s charges aim to defend their La Liga title in the coming months.

However, the Argentinian coach has suffered with defensive headaches through both injuries and a dip in consistency in league action.

Simeone has been forced to press midfielders into defence in recent weeks, due to injuries in his squad, and they have conceded seven goals in four Champions League games, and 15 in 12 in domestic action.

According to a fan survey conducted by Mundo Deportivo, 91% of Atletico fans believe Simeone needs to bring in at least one more central defender in 2022.

Atletico are currently fifth in La Liga with a five point gap in behind leaders Real Sociedad, albeit with a game in hand on La Real.

Simeone’s side return to action this weekend with a home game against Osasuna on November 20.