Xavi handed reduced €10m January budget on Barcelona return

New Barcelona boss Xavi will only have €10m to spend in the January transfer window.

The former Spanish international completed his return to the Camp Nou last week after agreeing a contract with the Catalan giants until 2024.

However, despite the fanfare surrounding his comeback to the club, Xavi is set to be restricted by the same financial constraints which dominated Ronald Koeman’s final months in charge.

Barcelona only made free transfer signings ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and Xavi will again be forced to shop for bargain options in the winter market.

According to reports from ESPN, previous estimates of €20m for the 41-year-old have proven to be wide of the mark, with a figure closer to half of that a more realistic figure.

Xavi is not expected to make wholesale changes to his squad in the coming months, however, he could look to offload certain high earning squad players to ease the club’s bloated wage bill.