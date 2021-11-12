Vinicius Junior featured last night as Brazil booked their place in the Qatar World Cup.

Brazil were already comfortably atop the South America World Cup qualifying table heading into Thursday night.

And they went into the evening knowing a win would secure a place in the 2022 World Cup.

They got the job done, too, Lucas Paqueta scoring with 18 minutes remaining to see off Colombia.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior didn’t start the game, but he came on just a minute after the break, replacing Fred with Tite looking to add something going forward.

Vinicius – who now has eight caps – wasn’t initially selected for these internationals despite a blistering season so far with Real Madrid, but he was asked to step up when Roberto Firmino was ruled out with injury.

The La Liga participation didn’t end with Vinicius, either. Casemiro started in the Brazil midfield and picked up a yellow card, meaning he is suspended for the clash with Argentina next time out.

Atletico Madrid star Matheus Cunha also came off the bench in the 64th minute, replacing Gabriel Jesus.

Elche full-back Johan Mojica also played, starting for Colombia, who will have to battle for their lives to qualify, currently fifth and level on points with sixth place Uruguay having played a game more.

The top five qualify with each team playing 18 games.