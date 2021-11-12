Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for November 12.

Spain get part one done

Spain came into this international break needing to outperform Sweden to achieve automatic qualification for the World Cup.

They were second and two points behind Sweden, but ahead of their final group game against Sweden, they are now a point ahead.

That’s because Pablo Sarabia scored a penalty to give Spain a win in Greece, while Sweden slipped up and lost 2-0 to Georgia in what was a shock defeat.

A draw against Sweden will now do the trick for Spain.

De Tomas boost

Espanyol received a big boost thanks to Raul de Tomas’ international debut.

De Tomas started for Spain against Greece to make his La Roja debut, and that triggered a clause in his club contract with Espanyol, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The appearance means De Tomas’ release clause has now increased to €70million.

Fekir talks red card

Real Betis star Nabil Fekir has spoken about his sending off against Bayer Leverkusen for the first time.

During Betis’ heavy loss to the German side in the Europa League, Fekir was sent off after grabbing an opponent by the throat.

And he has now admitted that he needs to learn to control his temper better.

“I am fine, I am fine,” he told Marca. “Of course it was not a good reaction, but there are things on the pitch that you can’t control. I have to learn to.”