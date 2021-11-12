Barcelona La Liga

Sergio Aguero tweets to deny rumours of retirement amid heart issue

Sergio Aguero has put rumours of an imminent retirement to bed.

Aguero is currently sidelined for 90 days due to a heart issue that occurred during an appearance for Barcelona.

During Barca’s draw with Alaves last month, Aguero complained of chest pain and had to be substituted, and indeed rushed to hospital.

Since then, the striker has been undergoing tests to see if it safe for him to resume playing, and those tests will continue over the next two months or more.

After 90 days have passed, a decision will be made on whether Aguero is fit to continue, but until then, nothing will be decided.

That’s despite rumours than the striker is set to retire due to a setback.

The reports surfaced this morning from Catalunya Radio, but since then, Aguero has tweeted to explain the situation.

He wrote: “Given the rumours, I’m letting you know that I am following the indications of the club medics, doing the tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days. Always positive.”

That will be a relief to Barcelona fans, who are desperate to see Aguero return fit and healthy following the scary scenes during that Alaves clash.

