Ousmane Dembélé is said to be one of the early victims of Xavi Hernandez’s new rules at Barcelona.

Xavi was officially unveiled as new Barca boss on Monday, the Blaugrana legend replacing Ronald Koeman in the position.

And it didn’t take long for him to stamp his authority, introducing a series of new rules, as you can see here.

One of those rules was that players have to arrive a minimum of one hour and 30 minutes before all training sessions with fines for those who are late.

And according to The Mirror, injured winger Dembélé fell foul of that rule today, arriving at Cuitat Esportiva three minutes after 8.30am, ahead of the 10am training session.

That means Dembélé will be fined, while fines will increase with further offences, as detailed in the rules.

The lateness was, of course, only slight on Dembélé’s part, but the rules are only going to work if there are no exceptions.

That’s why Xavi intends to enforce them at all costs, starting with the French winger.