Marc-Andre ter Stegen is not in favour with his national team amid a difficult season so far.

The Barca goalkeeper has faced criticism this season amid a below-par start to the season from Barcelona.

Ter Stegen has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world in years gone by, but he has been far from that this term.

The 29-year-old has often been overlooked on the international stage due to the presence of Manuel Neuer, and that remains the case in a new era.

Hansi Flick took over from long-serving Germany boss Joachim Low after the summer, and he too has overlooked ter Stegen.

On Thursday night, Germany thrashed Liechtenstein 9-0 and not only did ter Stegen miss out on a start, Manuel Neuer getting the nod before being sent home early to Bayern for rest, but the Barca keeper didn’t get on the bench, either.

Out of favour Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno was chosen to feature on the bench, with ter Stegen left out of the matchday squad. German media have also reported that it was a purely technical decision with no injury issue at play.

Germany play Armenia on Sunday night, and with Neuer now returning home to Munich, ter Stegen will be hoping to get a start.

If he is left out, it will be a real concern for the Barca stopper as we move towards next year’s World Cup.