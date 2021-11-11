Xavi Hernandez is keen to avoid making any rash decisions over his new Barcelona squad.

The former Barca midfielder returned to Catalonia last weekend ahead of his official unveiling on Monday.

Since then, Xavi has already started working with his squad, or at least part of it.

Xavi’s training started on Tuesday, and since then, he has been working with five first-team stars, as well as a number of youngsters.

That’s because there are a number of injury issues, while others are away on international duty.

In the meantime, a number of transfer rumours have emerged claiming Xavi may look at one player or another.

But according to Diario AS, Xavi has already made it clear to the Barca higherups that he doesn’t want to make any decision on what he might or might not need at this stage.

The former Barca midfielder is keen to assess and work with his whole squad for a period of time before making any decisions.