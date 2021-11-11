Real Madrid have been keeping a close eye on loan exile Takefusa Kubo.

Kubo was sent on loan for the third straight season last season, spending another term back with Mallorca having impressed with the Balearic side previously.

The winger enjoyed a good start to this season, too, but he has missed the last seven games with an injury to his meniscus in his knee.

Kubo is set to return soon, however, now in the final stage of his rehabilitation and with the aim of returning after the international break, even if it’s not in the first game back.

But his recovery hasn’t come without a hand from his parent club Real Madrid, who have been keeping a close eye on their young talent.

According to Diario AS, Kubo has been to Real Madrid‘s Valdebebas base more than once for scans and for advice on his recovery.

Los Blancos have worked closely with Mallorca to make sure Kubo makes a full recovery and that approach has clearly paid off as he prepares to return to the grass.