Miralem Pjanic is said to hold fresh hope of a Barcelona career following the arrival of Xavi Hernandez.

Pjanic currently finds himself on loan with Besiktas where he enjoyed a solid start to the season before suffering from injury issues of late.

The 31-year-old joined Barca in 2020 as part of an inflated swap deal with Arthur Melo, and he only made 19 appearances following his move.

The Bosnian was frozen out under Ronald Koeman without reason, leading to a late loan move in the January window.

But according to Mundo Deportivo, Pjanic is said to have fresh hope of a future at Barcelona.

Pjanic is a big fan of Xavi‘s and feels he could be given a more fair opportunity to impress after he finishes his loan deal.

Xavi has promised to play players based on merit and nothing else, and whether that works or not in the real world, Pjanic will be delighted to hear it.

The midfielder was likely frozen out over the summer due to the financial issues at the club and the desire for him to leave.

He could face the same issue next season, but Xavi will have a lot more say on operations than Koeman, so there could well be fresh hope for Pjanic if indeed he does return to Camp Nou.