Liverpool are said to be interested in pulling off a move for Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma.

Danjuma has only recently joined the Yellow Submarine, arriving as the club’s second most expensive signing of all-time during the summer.

The winger joined on a €23.5million deal from Bournemouth and has impressed since, bringing exactly what Villarreal wanted him to bring.

Danjuma was brought in to add that killer edge from out wide, seen as a wide player with a final product.

He has already scored seven times and assisted twice in his first 15 appearances for Villarreal, but that has seen him catch the attention of others.

According to Sport, Liverpool are now eyeing the Dutchman with Jurgen Klopp a big fan.

Klopp will lose Mo Salah and Sadio Mane for a month come January when the African Cup of Nations roles around, and that could tempt him to move for Danjuma in January.

Though, given the recency of Danjuma’s arrival at Estadio de la Ceramica, it’s likely the winger has a large release clause, one significantly more than the €23.5million Villarreal paid.

The Yellows are not likely to give up their new star man easily, either, so Liverpool will likely have to pay above the odds to land Danjuma.

That could give Villarreal the opportunity to make a big, quick profit if the Reds do indeed come calling.

Though, the preference would clearly be for Danjuma to stay put beyond January.