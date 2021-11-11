As it happened: La Roja beat Greece 1-0 in World Cup qualifier in Athens

Hello and welcome to tonight’s coverage of La Roja’s must-win World Cup qualifier against Greece in Athens.

22:40 CET: The final whistle goals and La Roja win 1-0

’90+5: All over. Pablo Sarabia’s first-half penalty has proved enough to secure three points for a dominant La Roja to send them top of the table, ahead of Sweden. A good evening’s work.

🏁 ¡¡FINAL FINAL FINAAAAL EN ATENAAAAS!! La @SeFutbol se impone en tierras helenas con un gol de @Pablosarabia92 tras dominar el partido ante los griegos. 🔝 Con esta victoria, ¡España es PRIMERA de su grupo en el camino a #Catar2022! 🇬🇷 🆚 🇪🇸 | 0-1 | 90+5’ ¡¡#VamosEspaña!! pic.twitter.com/s2qgP69air — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 11, 2021

22:33 CET: La Roja make a fifth change

’89: La Roja make a fifth change. Cesar Azpilicueta is on for Inigo Martinez.

22:31 CET: La Roja regain control

’87: Into the final few minutes now and La Roja look like they’ve regained control again. Greece just aren’t able to break them down, and they’re holding possession well.

22:24 CET: Greece send dangerous header wide

’79: Greece come close. A set-piece is whipped in from deep on the left side and centre-back Georgios Tzavellas rises highest to meet it, but he’s unable to steer his header on target.

22:20 CET: La Roja break comes to nothing

’76: Aymeric Laporte wins the ball and La Roja break, Dani Olmo playing in Rodrigo in a good position. The Leeds United forward is unable to make something of it, however, and loses the ball.

22:14 CET: Unai Simon shaken when put under pressure

’70: Unai Simon, put under pressure, slicing a rather simple clearance to put the ball into touch. La Roja soon win the ball back, but a sign Spain need to maintain concentration here.

22:09 CET: La Roja make another double change

’65: Another double change for La Roja. Sergio Busquets is on for the dazed Gavi while Pablo Fornals is on for Alvaro Morata.

22:05 CET: Momentum of the game seems to be changing

’60: The momentum of the game seems to be changing slightly. La Roja aren’t able to dictate proceedings with the same ease, not playing as fluidly or as cogently. Greece look more confident.

22:00 CET: La Roja make double substitution

’56: Double change for La Roja. Dani Olmo is on for Pablo Sarabia while Rodrygo is on for Raul de Tomas.

21:59 CET: Aymeric Laporte stands strong

’54: Greece get a sight of goal and inspire excitement, only for Aymeric Laporte to stand strong and deny the hosts the chance to get a clean shot away. The following corner comes to nothing.

21:50 CET: The second half is underway

’46: We’re underway for the second half here in Athens, with La Roja just 45 minutes away from what would be a huge victory.

21:32 CET: La Roja 1-0 up going into the half-time break

’45+2: La Roja a goal to the good going into the break thanks to Pablo Sarabia’s first-half penalty. Luis Enrique’s side have dominated proceedings, and while Greece have threatened on the break the Spanish defence are comfortable.

🏁 ¡¡DESCANSO EN GRECIA!! Gran primera parte de la @SeFutbol que se va con poco premio a los vestuarios tras lo visto en el Spyros Louis. 🙌🏻 ¡¡SEGUIMOS, EQUIPO!! ⚽️ @Pablosarabia92 (26' p.) 🇬🇷 🆚 🇪🇸 | 0-1 | 45+2’ #VamosEspaña #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/c6uf79NNQb — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 11, 2021

21:27 CET: Gavi showing his promise

’43: Gavi has been handed another start on the left side of La Roja’s midfield three, and has shown exactly why he merits it. The 17-year-old has been at the heart of everything good in this first half, fearless and daring going forward.

En verde, los pases buenos de Gavi ante Grecia. En rojo, los malos. Sí, sí. Ha dado 40 pases con éxito. TODOS los que ha intentado. Con 17 años. Qué locura. pic.twitter.com/kkrX9qTE2a — Albert Ortega (@AlbertOrtegaES1) November 11, 2021

21:20 CET: Alvaro Morata draws big save

’36: Another big chance for La Roja. Alvaro Morata finds himself in a fantastic position after beating his man, but can’t score past the Greek goalkeeper from an admittedly tight angle.

21:17 CET: La Roja come close to doubling their lead

’33: La Roja almost double their lead. A slip in concentration leaves Alvaro Morata free in the penalty area. He tries to play in Pablo Sarabia, but under-hits the pass and wastes what would have been a gilt-edged opportunity to make it 2-0.

21:10 CET: Pablo Sarabia puts La Roja 1-0 up

’25: La Roja win a penalty after Inigo Martinez is fouled in the box, and Paulo Sarabia steps up to take it. The Sporting Lisbon wide-man makes no mistake, going to the left and sending the Greece goalkeeper the wrong way.

21:05 CET: Greece score only for it to be ruled offside

’21: Giorgos Masouras thought he’d fired Greece into the lead after coolly beating Unai Simon with a well-taken finish, only for the linesman to rule it offside after the fact.

21:01 CET: Raul de Tomas squanders first sight of goal

’16: Raul de Tomas, a debutant tonight, made a good run to find himself in an advantageous position in front of goal only to lose the ball to a Greek defender. The flag stayed down, but there was also a whiff of offside about the move. Not that it matters.

20:53 CET: La Roja seeing most of the ball

‘7: La Roja have set up as expected, in a 4-3-3. Greece are in what’s closer to a 5-3-2 than a 3-5-2. Spain enjoying the majority of the possession so far, pressing high whenever they lose it.

20:45 CET: The game has kicked off

‘1: We’re underway here at the Spyros Louis for tonight’s intriguing clash between Greece and La Roja. Stay tuned for all the updates.

20:29 CET: La Roja complete warm-up

Warm-up done and dusted, Luis Enrique’s men have retreated to the dressing room to get ready for kick-off. We’re underway here in Athens in just 15 minutes.

🏋🏻‍♂️ ¡¡ENTRENAMIENTO TERMINADO!! La @SeFutbol encara ya los vestuarios después de ejercitarse y tomar temperatura para el partido. 😁 ¡¡Esto empieza en poco más de 15 minutos!!#VamosEspaña #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/CPFUzI9WvZ — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 11, 2021

20:26 CET: History’s on La Roja’s side

History, at least, is on La Roja’s side. They haven’t lost in any of their last four trips to Greece in all competitions, winning each of their last three and scoring an average of 2.6 goals per game.

4 – La @SeFutbol no ha perdido en ninguna de sus cuatro visitas a #Grecia 🇬🇷 en todas las competiciones (3V 1E), venciendo en sus tres últimos partidos y marcando una media de 2.6 goles en este periodo. Yogur. #GreciaEspaña #WorldCupQualifiers pic.twitter.com/63UL35yedr — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 11, 2021

20:04 CET: La Roja arrive at the Spyros Louis

La Roja have arrived at the Spyros Louis and have taken to the pitch ahead of kick-off. Both the players and coaching staff look ready and focused, but relaxed at the same time. Carlos Soler has been pictured enjoying a beverage.

🥰 ¡¡Ya estamos en el estadio!! La expedición española ya pisa el verde del Spyros Louis. 🤔 ¿Hay ganas de que esto empiece?#VamosEspaña #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/qSPSUXMvM3 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 11, 2021

19:56 CET: Georgia beat Sweden

Quite a remarkable result has just come through from Georgia. They’ve beaten Sweden 2-0 thanks to a brace from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, giving La Roja a major boost ahead of kick-off.

The result means that if Spain can beat Greece tonight, they’ll end the evening top of the table. They then merely have to draw when they face Sweden in Seville on Sunday.

❌ Det blir en tung förlust på bortaplan mot Georgien. 🇬🇪 #GEO 2 – 0 #SWE 🇸🇪 — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) November 11, 2021

19:29 CET: La Roja starting lineup revealed

Luis Enrique has named the starting lineup he’s entrusted with taking to the field tonight. Unai Simon starts in goal behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Inigo Martinez and Jose Gaya.

Rodri starts at the base of midfield instead of Sergio Busquets, with Gavi and Koke either side of him. Alvaro Morata leads the line, flanked by Pablo Sarabia and Raul de Tomas in a narrow, attack-minded front three.