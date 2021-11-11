Barcelona are said to have set their eyes on two wingers ahead of the January transfer window.

The Blaugrana are said to be keen on strengthening out wide during the winter having improved their finances enough to manage some wiggle room.

Barca couldn’t spend money during the summer due to their salary cap, but after the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, it’s thought they will have space to add a player or two.

One of those additions is likely to be a winger, and according to Mundo Deportivo, it could be a two-man list.

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has been mentioned in recent months, but it’s another City star who is reportedly catching the eye.

Ferran Torres, the former Valencia and current Spain star, is said to have entered the Blaugrana’s radar.

Torres is under contract at City until 2025 and very much part of Pep Guardiola‘s plans, so it’s unlikely Barca will get him unless they paid a very large fee.

They might have more hope with RB Leipzig and Spain star Dani Olmo, however.

Olmo played for Barca as a youngster and was reportedly subject to interest late in the summer window from the Catalan giants.

According to the report, Olmo could well be interested in a Barca move, but Leipzig are expected to demand over €50million for his services.