Barcelona fans will be delighted to see Pedri and Sergi Roberto appearing close to a return to action.

It has already been an injury-plagued season for Barca amid a sea of setbacks, including Martin Braithwaite‘s near-season ending injury or Sergio Aguero‘s three-month absence due to a heart issue.

Injuries have piled up at Camp Nou, but there is some positive news today and it comes in the form of two images.

Pedri and Roberto have been pictured training on the grass as they work towards a return ahead of the derby with Espanyol after the ongoing international break.

Pedri has only made two La Liga appearances this season due to injury, and his latest issue, a muscular problem, has kept him out since late September, spanning eight games.

Barca have been particularly careful not to take any risks with the midfielder due to the amount of football he played last season, but he is now close.

Meanwhile, Roberto is a more recent absentee, missing the last three, also with a muscular issue, and he too is now close to returning to action.

You can see the photos of both players training on the tweet below.