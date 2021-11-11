Barcelona could welcome Ansu Fati back sooner than expected.

Fati suffered a second injury setback last weekend following his serious knee injury that kept him out for just under a year.

The young striker initially suffered a blow to his opposite knee, ruling him out for a short period, and after scoring in the 3-3 draw with Celta Vigo on the weekend, he suffered a hamstring injury.

It was though the 18-year-old could miss up to five weeks, but Mundo Deportivo are reporting it will be a lot more like three weeks.

That means Fati will miss the derby with Espanyol, Xavi Hernandez’ first game in charge, and he will also miss the crucial Champions League clash with Benfica.

He is likely to return against Villarreal on November 27.

The absence of Fati will be felt by Barca, especially with that Champions League clash being a must-win game, but it is ultimately a huge boost that he is not out long term.