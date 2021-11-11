Atletico Madrid are set to welcome back a key player ahead of their next La Liga outing.

It has been a relatively bumpy start to the season for Atleti, who gave up a two-goal lead last time out to draw with Valencia.

That was the fifth draw of the reigning champions’ season so far and it has left them five points behind leaders Real Sociedad, albeit with a game in hand.

Though, they have been dealing with a key absence across recent weeks with Marcos Llorente missing the last five games with a muscular injury.

But there is some good news on that front with Llorente now set to return from his injury following the international break.

It’s understood Llorente will return to action in time for Atleti’s clash with Osasuna on November 20.

Though, it is likely the energetic Spain international will have to play in his less favoured full-back position.

That’s because Kieran Trippier will miss a number of weeks with a partial shoulder dislocation.

Llorente has often slotted in at right-back for club and country and will almost certainly be the man to cover for Trippier.