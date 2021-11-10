Xavi Hernandez has installed some fun into the Barcelona training sessions amid a difficult moment for the club.

Barca currently find themselves ninth in the La Liga table, coming off the back of a three-goal collapse to draw 3-3 with Celta Vigo.

The pressure on the current Blaugrana stars has been immense amid poor form and a circus-like atmosphere off the pitch.

New head coach Xavi has promised to bring more rules and structure which, on the face of it, is a very serious approach.

But it seems the former Barca midfielder is also keen to keep things relaxed when he can, and he is doing that with he introduction of a fun game.

As the footage shows below, Barca players were spotted playing a game commonly known in English-speaking circles as ‘The Red Hand Game’.

It consists of one person trying to move their hands away quickly while the other tries to slap quick enough to catch their opponent.

This particular variation of the game is popular in Qatar and it’s though Xavi regularly did it with his Al-Sadd players ahead of training sessions.

Here are the Barca players quite literally trying their hand.