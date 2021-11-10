Xavi Hernandez is said to be keen to recover one of Barcelona’s loan exiles.

The new Barca boss is already hard at work as he looks to change the club’s fortunes amid a nightmare spell on and off the field.

The Blaugrana are currently ninth in La Liga and Xaxi has a job on his hands to improve form, something that was made abundantly clear when Barca blew a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Celta Vigo over the weekend.

One thing Xavi does want as he looks to improve his new side’s fortunes is more options out wide.

And with the club in the midst of a financial crisis, new signings may be difficult to pull off.

But Xavi is said to be keen to recover wide man Francisco Trincao, who is currently on loan with Wolves.

Trincao joined Wolves in the summer on a season-long loan for a fee of €6million, while Wolves also have the option to buy.

The Portuguese winger has made nine appearances so far this season, starting eight of 11 Premier League games, and so Barca face a tough task to get him back.

Still, according to Marca, Xavi has asked Barca’s chiefs to try to strike a deal with Wolves to get Trincao back in January, a deal that would likely require a small compensation payment, while the Blaugrana may also have to buy back the option to buy clause.

From Wolves’ point of view, they don’t have to accept any proposal and currently control Trincao’s future due to the loan deal having no recall option.