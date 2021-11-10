Valencia offer new five-year contract to Jose Gaya

Valencia have made a move to renew the contract of club captain Jose Gaya for five more seasons according to a report in Cope. The club and the player’s representatives held a meeting in mid-September to discuss the matter that had been put on hold at the back end of last season, but no figures were mentioned.

A formal offer, however, has now been put on the table. The club are awaiting the player’s response before proceeding. One of the best left-backs in the European game, Gaya is an integral part of everything good at Valencia and has also become a key part of Luis Enrique’s La Roja squad. His ambition is to renew with Valencia, and talks will progress after the international break.

Barcelona have been cited with interest in Gaya in the past, having apparently considered him the ideal successor to Jordi Alba at left-back. Valencia do, however, seem to have turned a corner under Jose Bordalas. They’re currently tenth in La Liga, level with Barcelona and Espanyol on 17 points.