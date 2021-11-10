Real Madrid’s chief of institutional relations Emilio Butragueño says Karim Benzema is already a club legend.

Benzema has now been with Los Blancos for around 12 years, joining from Lyon in 2009.

Since then, he has scored 202 La Liga goals in 394 appearances, winning three league titles and four Champions Leagues, as well as a host of other honours, along the way.

In the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema has only improved, now 33 and in the best scoring form of his career.

Last season, he scored 30 times across all competitions – his best scoring season to date – and he has already netted 14 times this term.

Benzema is now the undoubted superstar at Real Madrid following the departures of Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos, and he is embracing his role.

Though, for what he has done across all of his years at the club, Real Madrid director – and indeed former Los Blancos frontman – Butragueño believes Benzema is already a club legend.

He told Diario AS: “Without doubt, it is a delight to see him play. The biggest players are those that improve the game.

“You give the ball to Benzema and the game improves. He has enormous resources and enormous talent to play inside the area.

“His performances are exceptional. In recent years, he has assumed a big responsibility and has responded to expectations.

“He is already a legend of Real Madrid and I hope he will be with us for many more years.”