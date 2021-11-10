Pep Guardiola bumps into Robert Lewandowski on sojourn to Girona’s training ground

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola visited Girona’s training ground this afternoon according to a report in Cope. The former Barcelona coach, back on familiar ground during the international break, spoke with Girona coach Michel Sanchez and his squad.

Girona are part of the City Football Group, the network of clubs across the globe that has Manchester City at its epicentre. Girona have three players on their books on loan from City; Pablo Moreno, Nahuel Bustos and Dario Sarmiento.

Pep’s brother Pere accompanied him on the visit to La Vinya, the training ground in Caldes de Malavella. He also bumped into Robert Lewandowski on his travels, the Bayern Munich centre-forward Pep coached during his time at Bavaria.

His Poland team are training at La Vinya in preparation for their World Cup qualifier with nearby Andorra on Friday. They’re second in Group I, three points behind leaders England. Albania are two points behind them. Poland need to win their final two games and hope England drop points to qualify automatically for Qatar 2022.