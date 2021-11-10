Nasser Al Khelaifi said to be growing increasingly puzzled by Sergio Ramos’ continued absence at Paris Saint-Germain

Yesterday was an important day for Sergio Ramos. The Andalusian centre-back trained with the rest of his Paris Saint-Germain teammates at Camps des Loges for the first time in several months according to L’Equipe and Diario AS.

Ramos joined PSG from Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer, but has been out of action due to injury ever since. Whenever the 35-year-old was on the verge of recovery, it seemed, he’d suffer another relapse. It’s a habit that’s beginning to irritate Nasser Al Khelaifi, the president of PSG.

Al Khelaifi has asked the club’s medical staff for updates on Ramos’ fitness every week according to the report, puzzled as to how his new signing could still be yet to debut for his new club in November. The player himself tried to play without having fully recovered from injury, only for the club’s doctors to prevent him.

Despite this tension, sources close to Ramos have maintained that the defender’s recovery is on track. “He’s progressing well,” one revealed. “Of course, we didn’t think it would be this long. We thought it would be a month or two, not four. But now Sergio is on the right track. Everything is clear between him and the club. We’re all convinced that he will play again and return to his level.”

It’s thought that Ramos will finally make his PSG debut by the end of November. He’s going to train hard during the international break to hopefully be recovered by the time his teammates return from international duty. Both Mauricio Pochettino and the medical staff at PSG are confident he still has much to contribute in Paris.