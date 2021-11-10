Gareth Bale once threatened his agent after he suggested the mere possibility of playing for England.

Bale is just one appearance away from winning his 100th cap for Wales, and he has already led his country to great things.

The Real Madrid star helped Wales reach their first major tournament in more than 50 years when they reached Euro 2016, and the semi-finals no less.

He also helped them reach Euro 2020, and they still have hopes of making the World Cup qualifying play-offs heading into their final two games of their group.

Bale will likely be involved despite missing a number of weeks through injury for Real Madrid, not featuring since September.

And ahead of his 100th appearance in a Wales shirt, his agent, Jonathan Barnett, has revealed a funny story of when Bale threatened him over a suggestion he could play for England.

“If he gets to the World Cup with Wales, I think that will be his crowning glory,” said Barnett in an interview, as cited by Diario AS.

“From the first day I met him and his father, he said to us how special Wales was.

“When we spoke to him, he had the possibility to play for England. He said, ‘Never say that again if you want to be my agent!’

“He is a ­fanatical Welshman.”