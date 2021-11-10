Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for November 10.

De Tomas wants Real Madrid return

Espanyol and Spain striker Raul de Tomas says he would love to return to Real Madrid some day.

De Tomas left Los Blancos in search of regular football in 2019, and he has since impressed at Espanyol following a brief stop at Benfica.

So far this season, he has scored half of Espanyol’s La Liga goals and has recently earned a Spain call-up.

During international duty, he admitted: “I also recognise that it would be a dream to return to Real Madrid.”

Canizares sends Gaya and Soler message

Valencia legend Santiago Canizares has told Carlos Soler and Jose Luis Gaya not to renew their Valencia contracts.

“With all respect and love for Valencia,” he told COPE Valencia. “I played for 10 years for them, I game the best years of my career. I continue living in Valencia and I get a lot of love constantly when I go onto the street. Six of my seven children are Valencianos.

“And I would tell them not to renew. I couldn’t stay.

“You have to look at the interest and look for a club that works better. where there is more comfor and where they are more professional.”

Rakitic talks El Gran Derbi

Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic was delighted with his team’s performance during their El Gran Derbi win over Real Betis.

“From the first moment, we did what we had spoken about and prepared for.

“Our football was very good and the game plan went to perfection.

“We felt like we were going to score in the first half and the second half felt even better.

“It was a very complete performance and we deserved the win.”