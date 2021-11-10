Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has revealed what it is like to work under Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti returned to the Santiago Bernabeu after six years away last summer having already managed the club between 2013 and 2015.

The Italian won the Champions League during his first spell, and he has had a steady start to his second spell.

Los Blancos are on course to take top spot, currently a point behind and with a game in hand in La Liga, and they are also top of their group in the Champions League.

The relatively bright start has been important for Ancelotti given the success Zidane achieved at the club before walking away from his role in the summer, and key midfielder Casemiro has spoken about how the squad are enjoying working under the Italian.

“Each coach has their method of working and fortunately, we are adapting very well to Carlo Ancelotti’s method, as we did during the long time with Zidane,” he said in a Brazil press conference, as cited by Marca.

“But I want to highlight a point in particular with Ancelotti.

“He is a 62-year-old man, with more than 40 years in football and he has already achieved it all, but his determination to win and to teach us with all of his experience every day is incredible.”

One of the most impressive aspects of Ancelotti’s efforts so far are how he has got the best out of Vinicius Junior, while Rodrygo has also impressed.

The most difficult part of Ancelotti’s time at the club could be yet to come due to the transitional period that awaits at the club in the coming years.

But for now, the veteran boss has his Los Blancos stars singing the right tune, and he’ll be glad to hear senior members of his squad are enjoying it along the way.