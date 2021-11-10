Barcelona to meet with Dani Alves imminently to discuss bringing the Brazilian back to the club

Dani Alves left Brazilian side Sao Paulo last September and, at the age of 38, is still without a club. According to UOL Esporte and Mundo Deportivo, the possibility of him returning to Barcelona is said to have increased. There will be a meeting between the two parties shortly to discuss a January move.

Barcelona’s interest in re-signing the man many consider to be the best right-back in the history of the game would appear to mean that new coach Xavi is behind the idea. Formerly a team-mate of Alves, of course, Xavi took charge of his first training session on Tuesday and is intent on changing the club’s culture.

Alves joined Barcelona in the summer of 2008 from Sevilla and spent eight years at Camp Nou, during which he won 23 titles. Just this past summer the veteran led Brazil to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games, officially becoming the most decorated footballer to have ever lived. As well as on-pitch ability, his signing would raise standards in the dressing room and help foster a hard-nosed winning mentality.