Barcelona starlet Riqui Puig has already broken one of Xavi’s explicit rules

Xavi spoke about the importance of rules and order as soon as he was presented as coach of Barcelona on Monday. Standards had slipped, he insinuated, and he intends to run a tight ship.

Riqui Puig has already broken one of Xavi’s explicit rules, however, according to journalist Miguel Rico and Diario Sport. The midfielder apparently almost ran over someone while driving a mechanised scooter with a companion on a Barcelona footpath.

It’s yet to be known whether the incident will result in repercussions for Puig or whether Xavi will let it slide. Even though the incident has only just come to light, it occurred on Monday afternoon, before Xavi had actually laid down the rule.

Riqui is one of the players who’ll hope to gain most through Xavi’s appointment. Under Ronald Koeman, his predecessor, the 22-year-old earned little prominence and saw his development stunt. If the diminutive playmaker is unable to break through at Barcelona this season, one imagines, he never will.