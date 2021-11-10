Barcelona shoot down rumours Dani Alves is on the verge of returning to Camp Nou

Xavi is already hard at work looking at options to improve the Barcelona squad he’s inherited from Ronald Koeman, but rumours that he’s close to bringing Dani Alves back to Camp Nou are roundly false according to a report in Marca.

The Brazilian footballer, without a club since leaving Sao Paulo in September, has offered himself to Barcelona, but the idea of re-signing the now-38-year-old just doesn’t work for the club.

Alves is thought to have expressed his availability to the powers-that-be at Barcelona when he was at Camp Nou watching their defeat of Dynamo Kyiv last week, but he was told that the club’s ambition is to bring in younger footballers full of potential.

Reports emanated from Brazil in the previous hours that a meeting between Alves and Barcelona was imminent, and that a reunion was more likely than not. But Barcelona have confirmed that the option is off the table, despite the fact they hold the veteran in the utmost of respect.

Barcelona are, however, interested in offering him a non-playing role with the club in the future. They consider him to have the potential of being a valuable asset indeed. As well as Barcelona, Alves has also played for Sevilla, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain in Europe. He’s widely considered one of the greatest right-backs to have ever played the game.