Dani Alves could yet return to Barcelona as he continues to search for a club to end his career with.

Alves has spent the last year or so with Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo, but he left the club in the summer and has chosen to take the rest of 2021 off.

He could return in January, however, currently looking for the right club to finish his career with, and according to reports in Brazil, that could yet be former club Barcelona.

The veteran won all there is to win at Barca along side new head coach Xavi between 2008 and 2016 and is dreaming of a return to work under his former teammate at Camp Nou.

According to a report UOL via Marca, Alves will meet with Barca officials this week to discuss a possible deal, starting in January.

It’s reported Xavi will have the final say on any deal, but at this stage it’s a matter of finding out what sort of terms Alves is looking for