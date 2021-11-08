Xavi Hernandez will have very few options available to him during his first day of Barcelona training.

The former Barca midfielder was appointed as the club’s new head coach over the weekend and was officially unveiled in front of Camp Nou today.

More than 25,000 supporters turned up to welcome Xavi back to the club after six years with Qatari side Al-Sadd, four years as a player and two as a head coach,

But there is little time to enjoy the pleasantries with Xavi getting straight to work on Tuesday.

Xavi will take his first Barca training session on Tuesday, starting at 11am, but it will be a very slim squad.

In fact, the new Barca boss will only have five first-team players to work with between Neto, Oscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig and Luuk de Jong.

That’s because Barca have a host of injury issues, including Ousmane Dembélé, Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia, Gerard Pique and Nico Gonzalez, while Martin Braithwaite is out long-term.

The international period also starts today, so a number of Barca’s international stars will not be working with the group for the next week and a half.

That means Xavi will have very few to work with until next week, with a number of youngsters set to step up for sessions.