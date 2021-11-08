New Barcelona head coach has spoken for the first time since taking over at Camp Nou.

Xavi was appointed towards the end of last week after a week of intense negotiations between Barca and Al-Sadd.

The former midfielder is a hero in the eyes of Barca fans after coming through La Masia before winning all there is to win at Camp Nou.

He now returns after six years in Qatar – four as a player and two as a head coach – to replace Ronald Koeman, who was in charge for around 15 months before being sacked.

And there is no greater indicator of just how excited Barca fans are than the 25,000 supporters who have turned up at Camp Nou to welcome him today.

But before that official presentation, Xavi gave an exclusive interview to Barca+, and those were his first words as Barca head coach.

“It’s a dream come true,” he told Barca media. “In 2015, my dream was to return and return with the most responsibility, but with excitement.

“We need to work hard. I’m excited to start. I feel that Barca is my home, but I know that I have a very big responsibility. I know that I arrive in a complicated moment for the club, but I feel prepared.

“I arrive prepared. My DNA has not changed. The idea of being the protagonist, to have the ball, create chances, an intense Barca. We have to recover many things.”

Speaking about how his experience at the club will help, Xavi added: “To know the club is an advantage.

“I know it inside and out. We will have intense moments, but we have to be together and we all need to pull in the same direction.

“We have to be all for one so that Barca can aspire to winning titles.

“It’s an advantage to know the players. Busquets, Pique, Alba and Ter Stegen, they were my teammates.”