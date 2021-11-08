Xavi Hernandez is being presented as the new Barcelona head coach today.

Xavi was snapped up from Al-Sadd after a week of negotiations last week, the two sides eventually striking a deal.

Barca confirmed the news just before the weekend and the drama that followed, a three-goal collapse to draw 3-3 with Celta Vigo, but the presentation is being made today at Camp Nou.

Barca fans were invited along to Camp Nou for free to welcome back their former midfielder, and more than 25,000 have turned up.

It’s a glorious day, too, and as you will see on the presentation video, fans appear delighted, waving their flags about for a man who won all there is to win at the club as a player.

During the presentation, Xavi and club president Joan Laporta are expected to speak.

You can follow the whole thing live below, but please note, it is being shown in Catalan. You can find English here, but a Barca+ subscription is required.